In a remarkable video recently released by the Ukrainian army, a brave Ukrainian unit showcases the successful rescue operation of civilians from a village in the Zaporizhzhia region that had been under Russian occupation for an extended period of time. The 47th Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, with support from other units, achieved a breakthrough in the multi-layered defense of the occupiers after two months of intense fighting.

The emotional video includes interviews with people from Robotyne, giving us a glimpse into their long wait for the Ukrainian armed forces. According to the villagers, they had fervently anticipated the arrival of the Ukrainian troops for a staggering 18 months. The footage showcases the moment of relief and gratitude felt by the rescued civilians as they share their heartfelt appreciation for the brave soldiers who protected them during their time in the basement, and finally facilitated their escape to safety.

During the ongoing fierce battles in the region, some villagers were transported away from the front lines using American-made Bradley armored vehicles, ensuring their protection during the evacuation. As one of the rescued women explains in the video, the community had been waiting anxiously, and to finally witness their own Ukrainian forces come to their aid was beyond belief. She expresses their profound gratitude, stating, “We couldn’t believe that these were our boys. We are so thankful to them. But the most important thing is that we’re leaving. Leaving towards peace, towards Ukraine.”

This incredible insight into the rescue operation not only highlights the heroic efforts of the Ukrainian army and their successful liberation of the village, but it also brings to light the endurance and resilience of the villagers who waited for their freedom. The video serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the human impact it has on innocent civilians.