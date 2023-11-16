A New Era: Ukraine’s Defense Foils Record-Breaking Kamikaze Drone Attacks

The Ukrainian Air Force has been grappling with an unprecedented wave of kamikaze drone attacks from the Russian military, setting new challenges in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Air Force spokesperson, Yuri Ihnat, shed light on the evolving situation in a recent interview with Radio NV.

During the interview, Ihnat revealed an alarming statistic. He stated that last year, the scale of missile attacks and kamikaze drone assaults was evenly balanced at around 1,000 each. However, in a stark escalation, September saw a staggering 500 kamikaze drones alone, outpacing the number of missiles launched.

Earlier reports from BBC Ukraine highlighted that a record-breaking 503 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones targeted Ukraine in September. These deadly drones are known to be launched from three different locations – Kursk in northern Russia, Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia.

What makes these attacks particularly challenging for Ukraine is the drones’ tactical approach. They often fly in groups or “swarms,” overwhelming the country’s air defenses. This swarm approach compounds the already daunting task of defending against cruise and ballistic missile strikes, as well as “decoy” attacks that are executed simultaneously.

In response to this onslaught, Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ General Staff reported that they have successfully neutralized over 5,000 enemy UAVs during Russia’s full-scale invasion. Through unwavering determination and strategic defense measures, Ukraine has managed to withstand this barrage of kamikaze drone attacks.

FAQs:

Q: What are kamikaze drones?

A: Kamikaze drones refer to unmanned aerial vehicles that are equipped with explosives and used as suicide weapons. They are programmed to autonomously target and destroy specific objectives.

Q: How do kamikaze drones differ from regular drones?

A: Kamikaze drones are distinct from regular drones as they are designed to carry out suicide attacks. Instead of conducting surveillance or delivering payloads, their primary purpose is to inflict damage on targeted locations or vehicles.

Q: What is the significance of the swarm tactic used by kamikaze drones?

A: The swarm tactic involves multiple kamikaze drones flying together in coordinated formations. This technique aims to overwhelm and saturate enemy defenses, making it more challenging to intercept or neutralize the incoming threats.

Q: How has Ukraine countered the kamikaze drone attacks?

A: Ukrainian Armed Forces have employed various countermeasures to thwart kamikaze drone attacks. These measures include deploying advanced air defense systems, using electronic warfare capabilities, and conducting precision strikes against launch sites.

