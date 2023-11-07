Understanding Your FT.com Trial: Access, Plans, and Payment Options

During your FT.com trial, you have the opportunity to explore a wide range of digital content from our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion, while our Premium Digital package includes all the benefits of Standard Digital plus access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters featuring original, in-depth reporting on key business themes.

At the end of your trial, if you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which grants you complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This allows you to switch to the plan that best suits your needs or explore cost-saving options.

For those looking to save on costs, you can choose to pay annually for your premium access at the end of the trial period and receive a 20% discount. Alternatively, you may decide to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which provides robust journalistic content that fulfills the needs of many users. A detailed comparison of our Standard and Premium Digital packages can be found on our website.

No matter what changes you make to your subscription plan during the trial, they will only take effect at the end of the trial period. This means you can continue to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

If you wish to cancel or make any changes to your subscription or trial, you have the convenience of doing so online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and follow the prompts to cancel or modify your subscription. Rest assured, you will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

To make the payment process seamless, we offer multiple options including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the method that is most convenient for you.

Enjoy your FT.com trial and explore the diverse range of content available to you. Make the most of the flexibility and features our plans offer, ensuring you have a digital subscription that aligns with your preferences and needs.