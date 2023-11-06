Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to Replace Defence Minister in Major Shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his plans to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov, the current head of Ukraine’s main privatisation fund. This decision marks the beginning of a significant shake-up within Ukraine’s defence establishment, occurring during the ongoing war in the country.

Reznikov, who has served as defence minister since November 2021, has played a crucial role in securing billions of dollars in Western military aid to support Ukraine’s war effort. However, his tenure has been marred by corruption allegations surrounding the defence ministry, which he has vehemently denied.

President Zelenskyy cited the need for new approaches and different forms of interaction with both the military and society as a whole as the motivation behind his decision. The appointment of Umerov as defence minister will require approval from parliament, but it is expected to receive widespread support from lawmakers.

Rustem Umerov, a 41-year-old former lawmaker and a Crimean Tatar, has been leading Ukraine’s State Property Fund since September 2022. He has also played a significant role in sensitive wartime negotiations, such as the Black Sea grain deal. Umerov’s appointment signals a fresh perspective and brings diversity to Ukraine’s defence establishment.

While announcing the change in defence minister, Zelenskyy also discussed the functioning of a sea corridor established by Ukraine for safe navigation of ships, following Russia’s exit from a landmark grain deal. Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to explore ways to enhance the security of Ukraine’s Odesa region and ensure the smooth functioning of the grain corridor.

In a separate development, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa debunked the allegations made by the United States about a Russian ship transporting weapons from South Africa to Russia. Ramaphosa stated that an independent inquiry into the matter found no evidence to support the claims made by the US. This revelation relieves South Africa from potential diplomatic tensions and concerns over its neutrality in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.