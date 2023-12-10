The Long Road to International Support for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embarked on his inaugural visit to Latin America, heading to Buenos Aires for the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina’s newly elected president, Javier Milei. This visit is a significant step for Ukraine as it seeks to garner support from developing nations in its ongoing fight against the invading forces of Russia.

Milei, a political outsider, campaigned on a platform of uprooting corruption and maintaining a pro-Western foreign policy. With a clear distrust of Moscow and Beijing, Milei’s election victory caught the attention of Zelenskyy, who personally reached out to express his gratitude for the new president’s support.

In response, Milei offered to host a summit between Ukraine and other Latin American states, marking a potential breakthrough for Kyiv’s efforts to strengthen relationships with countries in the global south. Ukraine, positioning itself as a symbol of resistance against colonial aggression, hopes to gain the support of Asian, African, and Latin American nations that have experienced a similar struggle for freedom.

During his visit to Argentina, Zelenskyy held separate meetings with the presidents of Paraguay, Ecuador, and Uruguay, further expanding Ukraine’s network of allies. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the importance of a united voice from Latin American nations in supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom and democracy.

In addition to his interactions in Argentina, Zelenskyy had a productive phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders discussed the details of an upcoming defense package from France, which will significantly enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities and address the country’s urgent armament needs.

While Zelenskyy works tirelessly to drum up international support, the war in Ukraine continues to escalate. Russian shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two elderly women, further highlighting the urgency of Ukraine’s fight against foreign aggression.

Ukraine’s journey towards international solidarity has been a long and challenging one. However, with each diplomatic engagement, it takes another step closer to building a network of allies across the globe. The support of developing nations is crucial in the fight for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy.

