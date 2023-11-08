Ukrainian President Zelensky Commemorates Babyn Yar Massacre Anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial to remember the tragic Babyn Yar massacre, which occurred 82 years ago. Over 33,000 Jewish individuals, including men, women, and children, lost their lives during this horrific event. Zelensky participated in a small memorial ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU).

The ceremony, conducted at the Babyn Yar Memorial, had a limited attendance of exactly ten individuals, including rabbis and Chabad representatives from Ukraine. Rabbi Raphael Rothman, the deputy chairman of the federation, led the commemoration, reciting the El Maleh Rahamim prayer and Kaddish. Rabbis from various cities in Ukraine also joined the ceremony, including Kyiv, Berdychiv, Bila Tserkva, and Cherkasy.

In his address, President Zelensky, who himself is Jewish, expressed his belief that Judaism in Ukraine thrives without discrimination. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the Jewish community on the occasion of the Sukkot holiday, which began on Friday night. Moreover, Zelensky was assured by Rabbi Raphael that Ukrainian Jews would celebrate Sukkot proudly and without fear. In an act of solidarity, the federation distributed special holiday packages to 52,000 households across 180 cities and towns in Ukraine. Additionally, the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) delivered the Four Species to Jewish individuals throughout the country.

Last year, Zelensky also attended a ceremony commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre. On this year’s anniversary, the Ukrainian World Congress, Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, and Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve will organize an interfaith prayer service at Babyn Yar. It serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of unity and standing against evil. Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, shared a powerful message on social media urging the world to stay united against acts of brutality and seek justice for all crimes committed.

As we remember the victims of Babyn Yar, it is crucial to honor their memory and reaffirm our commitment to a world where such atrocities are never repeated. President Zelensky’s visit and participation in the memorial ceremony display Ukraine’s dedication to commemorating the past and building a future of inclusivity and peace.