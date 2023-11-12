New Sanctions Needed to Address Russian Actions, Says Ukrainian President

In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over the ease of sanctions imposed on Russia by Ukraine’s allies. He underscored the need for renewed efforts to impose further punitive measures on Moscow.

Zelenskiy emphasized that there has been an unacceptable delay in taking action against Russia, enabling the country to evade existing sanctions. To effectively pressure Moscow, he highlighted three areas that should be targeted: Russia’s energy sector, its access to microelectronics, and its financial sector.

Specifically, Zelenskiy called for additional sanctions on Russia’s energy industry, stressing the significance of limiting their access to essential resources. He also underscored the importance of implementing real restrictions on supplies of chips and microelectronics to Russian entities involved in nefarious activities. Furthermore, Zelenskiy emphasized the need to continue blocking Russia’s financial sector to restrict its economic influence.

The Ukrainian President believes that a strong, united front is crucial in resuming the global campaign of sanctions against Russia. The effectiveness of such measures is imperative in order to address Russian actions that threaten regional stability.

In response to suggestions that Ukraine should ease sanctions on Russia in exchange for resuming the grain agreement in the Black Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko firmly rejected such propositions. According to Nikolenko, any concession on sanctions would only empower Russia’s manipulation tactics, allowing for further coercion and blackmail.

The Ukrainian government, therefore, maintains its firm stance on the necessity of imposing comprehensive sanctions on Russia. The international community must rally together to address the challenges posed by Russia’s actions and restore equilibrium in the region.

