Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically dismissed any suggestion of holding an election during times of war. With ongoing talks regarding whether Ukraine should hold a presidential vote while under the assault from Russia, Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for unity and urges against engaging in pointless political discussions.

As the country continues to face military challenges and attempts to push out Russian forces that have occupied a significant portion of its land for over 20 months, Zelenskiy argues that it would be irresponsible and frivolous to divert attention to election-related matters. In light of the martial law that was declared at the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, holding elections is currently prohibited.

Zelenskiy stresses the importance of focusing on defense and battling against the occupation, emphasizing that the fate of the state and its people depend on it. He firmly believes that the current circumstances are not suitable for elections. In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy asserts, “We need to recognize that this is a time for defense, a time for battle, and elections are not appropriate at this time.”

In peacetime, Ukraine would have already held parliamentary elections in October with the first round of the presidential vote scheduled for early spring in 2024.

Despite growing pressure from Western officials, including U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who have called for a wartime poll to demonstrate Ukraine’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections, Zelenskiy remains firm in his stance.

It is worth noting that while Zelenskiy initially enjoyed a surge in popularity following the onset of the Russian invasion, there are signs of impatience among some of Kyiv’s western allies regarding his leadership. Moreover, a rift in the country’s leadership has become apparent after the top commander suggested that the war had reached a static stage, a notion that Zelenskiy vehemently refuted.

To eliminate divisive discussions, Zelenskiy emphasizes that there are state structures capable of making important decisions and providing the necessary answers to society. He also underscores the significance of having all state institutions fully committed to the war effort and not preoccupied with trivial matters like street repairs.

Zelenskiy calls for a greater focus on defense at both the national and regional levels and emphasizes the need to prevent further Russian strikes. He mournfully refers to an attack on a Ukrainian brigade over the weekend, which resulted in the death of 19 soldiers, as a tragedy that could have been avoided. While the specific circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, Zelenskiy is determined to prevent a recurrence of such events.

Through his resolute stance against holding an election during wartime and his call for unity and concentrated defense, President Zelenskiy seeks to ensure that Ukraine’s national interests remain a top priority during these challenging times.

