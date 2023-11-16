President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his dismay at the “revolting” practices uncovered during an audit of Ukraine’s military recruitment centres. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy vowed to address the corruption and fix the system by appointing individuals with a deep understanding of the meaning of war.

The audit, prompted by a high-profile incident in Odesa, has revealed numerous instances of abuse. Zelenskiy emphasized that all the findings would be made public and subject to criminal proceedings, underlining the government’s commitment to combat corruption.

As Ukraine pursues its ambitions to join NATO and the European Union, the fight against corruption is of utmost importance. Zelenskiy stressed the need to have a recruitment system led by individuals who comprehend the value of protecting Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of staffing the recruitment centers with those who have firsthand experience of war, including veterans who have demonstrated resilience and loyalty to their country.

The president thanked those individuals who have made sacrifices, particularly those who may have lost limbs but have not lost their dignity or their devotion to Ukraine.

In response to the revelations, a military recruitment center official in Odesa, who was accused of corruption and embezzlement, has been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention. The official is alleged to have acquired significant funds without a clear explanation. Ukrainian media reports have also indicated that the official’s family has purchased property in Spain.

President Zelenskiy’s determination to address these issues reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. By implementing new leadership and maintaining a focus on eradicating corruption, Ukraine aims to strengthen its position on the international stage and build a more just and fair society.

