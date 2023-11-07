In the challenging landscape of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces near the city of Lyman find themselves in a perilous position. As Russia intensifies its attacks, the Ukrainian troops are outmanned and outgunned, facing the daunting task of defending their positions against overwhelming forces. Amidst the chaos and dangers of battle, a crucial element has emerged as a potential game-changer for the Ukrainian defense: cluster munitions.

Cluster munitions, controversial weapons that release smaller “bomblets,” have been supplied by the United States to Ukraine, aiming to address the ammunition shortages that have hindered Ukraine’s counteroffensive. While these weapons have been widely criticized due to the lingering threat they pose to civilians long after the conflict ends, they have become a critical asset for Ukrainian forces fighting on the front lines.

Commander Musikant of the Bogun Brigade’s artillery unit explained the advantage that cluster munitions provide in the absence of air power. With the ability to strike a large area of ground using a single shell, Ukrainian troops can quickly clear out enemy positions, creating a tactical advantage that can help them hold the line against Russian forces.

During our observations, we witnessed the precision and effectiveness of cluster munitions. With Russian positions in their sights, Ukrainian forces directed strikes from their control room, ordering the deployment of a single cluster bomb. The results were successful, providing a momentary respite for the Ukrainian troops.

Critics argue that the use of cluster munitions is morally dubious, as they are banned by over 120 countries due to the potential harm they cause to civilians. However, on the battlefields of Ukraine, the soldiers believe that these weapons are crucial to their survival. They claim that the dud rate, the number of bomblets that fail to explode, on the American cluster munitions has been remarkably low, making them almost 100% efficient in their operations.

While the strategic use of cluster munitions by Ukraine raises moral dilemmas, it highlights the desperate and complex reality of a war-torn nation defending its sovereignty. As Russia continues its invasion, the question of the long-term effectiveness of these weapons remains uncertain. Yet, for Ukrainian forces, in this moment, cluster munitions are a lifeline that allows them to push back against their formidable adversary.