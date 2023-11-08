Ukraine’s Su-27 Flanker Fighters Equipped with JDAM-ER Winged Bombs

Ukraine’s Air Force has revealed that its Su-27 Flanker fighters are now equipped with the JDAM-ER winged bombs, joining the MiG-29 Fulcrums, which have previously been seen carrying these weapons. The confirmation came through a recent photo posted on social media to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

The photo, which shows Lt. Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, signing the JDAM-ER, gives us a closer look at the unique pylon construction developed specifically for these jets to carry these coveted weapons. The pylon design, which features tapered triangular protrusions, is now more clearly visible in the photo of the Su-27.

While operational details remain undisclosed for security reasons, it is speculated that the pylon may incorporate electronic support measures (ESM) or radar homing and warning receivers (RHWR). This bespoke piece of equipment further emphasizes Ukraine’s commitment to augment its arsenal and enhance its capabilities.

The JDAM-ER is a GPS-guided glide bomb that is applied to a conventional bomb, such as the 500-pound Mk 82 bomb body. Equipped with pop-out wings, the JDAM-ER becomes a standoff weapon with an extended range, providing significant tactical advantages.

By equipping the Su-27 with the JDAM-ER, Ukraine leverages the fighter’s superior performance and range compared to the MiG-29. With its more powerful engines, the Su-27 can fly faster, especially when loaded with weapons, while flying at higher altitudes. These attributes contribute to maximizing the JDAM-ER’s standoff range and allow the launch aircraft to stay further away from ground-based air defense systems.

Furthermore, the Su-27’s extended range enables it to strike Russian targets closer to the front lines and operate further from its base. This increased flexibility and capability provide Ukraine with an advantage in its efforts to defend its sovereignty.

As Ukraine continues to adapt its combat jets to carry the JDAM-ER, it demonstrates its commitment to enhancing its defensive capabilities and preparing for any potential threats. The addition of these winged bombs to its arsenal further strengthens Ukraine’s deterrence against external aggressions.