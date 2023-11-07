In a recent interview, Major General Viktor Khorenko, Commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, revealed details about a strategic operation carried out on New Year’s Eve. The operation targeted a major logistics center in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, which was being used as a transfer point for Russian forces en route to Ukraine. The attack resulted in significant losses for the enemy, with approximately 400 Russian soldiers losing their lives and another 300 sustaining injuries. The impact of the operation went beyond casualties, as equipment and weapons were also damaged.

Khorenko’s interview shed light on other successful operations carried out by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. Among them was an attack on the Bay of Sevastopol, where the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Minsk ship were based. Additionally, Khorenko mentioned attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters, as well as on airfields in Luhansk, Berdiansk, Melitopol, and Saky.

While Khorenko was unable to provide full details of these operations, promising to do so after the war, the revelations serve as a testament to the strategic capabilities and effectiveness of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. The interview was shared on the SOF’s social media accounts, garnering support and recognition for their efforts.

The attack on the Russian military base in Makiivka highlights Ukraine’s commitment to defending its territorial integrity and pushing back against Russian aggression. It serves as a reminder that Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces are a formidable force capable of executing successful operations against well-equipped adversaries.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial to acknowledge the sacrifices and achievements of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. Their dedication and bravery in conducting such high-risk operations contribute significantly to Ukraine’s defense strategy. Their actions reaffirm the country’s determination to protect its sovereignty and independence.