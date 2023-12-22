Ukraine’s Soldiers Embrace Affordable Technology to Evade Russia’s Lethal Drones

Ukraine’s soldiers are facing a critical challenge on the frontlines: the need to detect and evade deadly drones deployed by Russia. The ability to spot these unmanned aerial vehicles quickly can mean the difference between survival and devastation. This has led to a high demand for low-budget drone detectors created by Ukrainian software engineers-turned-defense entrepreneurs.

According to Yaroslav Markevich, a drone commander in Ukraine’s Khartia battalion, “Every smart person uses” drone detectors. However, due to manufacturing limitations, not everyone who needs a drone detector can obtain one. Start-up companies that produce these devices struggle to keep up with the overwhelming demand, relying on volunteers and lacking sufficient funding and experience.

Drones are pervasive on the frontlines in Ukraine, ranging from sophisticated military-grade surveillance aircraft to inexpensive suicide quadcopters. It is estimated that both Russia and Ukraine deploy around 50,000 first-person-view (FPV) suicide drones every month. Ukraine aims to double this number by producing one million FPV drones next year.

These drones pose a significant threat, with at least one in five Ukrainian FPV drones successfully hitting their targets, explains Ihor Dvoretskyi, a project manager with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. If a Russian Orlan artillery-spotting drone detects Ukrainian soldiers, they have a mere three minutes to react, highlighting the urgency of effective detection mechanisms.

In response to this pressing challenge, Ukrainian software engineers have immersed themselves in a wide range of skills, including electronic warfare and soldering, to develop drone-detecting devices. Many of these devices are affordable, costing less than $250 for handheld models and over $400 for more advanced stationary models.

The journey of founders like Dmytro, who spearheads the drone-detecting company Kseonics, exemplifies the dedication and resourcefulness of these entrepreneurs. Dmytro initially attempted to combat Russia’s invasion through psychological operations but later shifted his focus to developing drone detectors. His company utilizes reverse engineering of Russian drones and cost-effective materials to create detectors such as “Candy” for Orlans, “Salt” for detecting Russian cell signals, and “Cinnamon” for DJI-brand drones. Each detector is priced under $100, covering the cost of materials and labor.

Other founders, like Ivan and Eric from Kara Dag, have directed their efforts towards combating the commercial photography and racing drones used by Russia for disruptive purposes. They have developed handheld sensors capable of detecting drones up to 2.4 miles away, alerting users through vibrations, and providing information about the drone’s direction. Kara Dag uses artificial intelligence to identify drone signals, even if the drone’s emission pattern is disrupted by speed or other factors. Additionally, their detectors can recognize Ukrainian drones by extracting data from Russian social media channels that share information about these drones.

Falcons, another prominent Ukrainian drone-detector company, offers a unique approach with their Eter product. This system utilizes multi-antenna setups connected to a computer workstation to detect and track enemy drones’ movements, enabling troops to decide whether to engage or seek cover. This advanced system also aims to pinpoint the origin of drones, allowing troops to target drone operators. Falcons is exploring further development by synchronizing their drone-detection system with attack drones that can home in on enemy operators.

As the demand for drone detectors continues to surge, the challenge lies in scaling production. Companies like Drone Spices and Kara Dag have witnessed an exponential rise in demand. Drone Spices, for instance, struggled to meet demand after two popular Facebook posts. The scarcity of manufacturers capable of producing the detectors exacerbates the situation.

Furthermore, these start-ups often encounter challenges due to their unique blend of software engineers with limited hardware expertise. Over time, they learn and adapt their skills, with pioneers like Dmytro initially hand-assembling devices and subsequently adopting cost-effective solutions like PCB boards.

However, external factors like shipping delays due to border restrictions can hinder production, emphasizing the need for increased support from investors. While attracting investors could alleviate some struggles, the ongoing war imposes competing priorities for the founders.

Overall, Ukraine’s soldiers’ fight against Russia’s deadly drones showcases their determination and resourcefulness in utilizing affordable technology to protect themselves on the frontlines. The relentless pursuit of innovative solutions by these software engineers-turned-defense entrepreneurs ensures that Ukrainian forces remain one step ahead while grappling with the challenges of manufacturing and scaling production.