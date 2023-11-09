The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) came dangerously close to eliminating a top-ranking Russian officer, Valery Gerasimov, in the combat zone. While Gerasimov was commanding occupying forces in the Ukrainian city of Izium, the SSU received crucial intelligence from the CIA, enabling them to launch targeted attacks that killed several commanders and inflicted significant damage. This incident highlights the increasing capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence and their collaboration with international partners.

The assistance provided by the CIA has been instrumental in strengthening Ukraine’s Soviet-style security services, turning them into powerful allies against Moscow. Since 2015, the CIA has invested tens of millions of dollars into upgrading the SSU’s capabilities, giving them an edge in gathering intelligence and executing strategic operations.

The presence of Gerasimov in the Ukrainian combat zone was a cause of concern for American officials. Although they were aware of his plans to visit the frontline, they withheld this information from the Ukrainian authorities, fearing that any attempt on his life could escalate tensions between Russia and the United States.

However, despite their efforts to keep Gerasimov safe, the Ukrainian side discovered his presence in Izium. In a moment of urgency, Washington urgently requested that Ukraine abort the planned attack on Gerasimov’s positions. American officials intervened, urging the Ukrainian forces to reconsider, but it was too late. The attack had already commenced, resulting in the deaths of numerous Russian soldiers.

Fortunately, General Gerasimov survived the attack, albeit with significant losses on the Russian side. Subsequently, Russian military officers reduced their visits to the frontline, recognizing the increased risk they faced.

This incident underscores the evolving dynamics and complexities of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It also highlights the growing effectiveness of Ukrainian intelligence, enabled by their collaboration with international partners. As the conflict continues, the role of intelligence agencies, such as the SSU, will become increasingly vital in shaping the outcome of the conflict and safeguarding national security.