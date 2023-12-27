Why Russia’s Calls for Negotiation Are Merely a Smokescreen

Ukrainian officials dismiss Russia’s recent signals of readiness for talks as nothing more than a ploy to undermine support for Ukraine. According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, settlement negotiations with Russia are out of the question because the only condition they would offer is for Ukraine to surrender.

In an interview with Voice of America, Danilov stated that Putin and his entourage are not truly prepared for any meaningful negotiations. Instead, they use these statements as a tactic to weaken international support for Ukraine. The Russian government fabricates these claims of being ready to negotiate in an attempt to manipulate the narrative.

Ukraine, on the other hand, maintains a firm stance on the issue. President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented a 10-point Peace Formula as a clear framework for any potential negotiations. However, the proposed talks from Russia are nothing more than a demand for Ukraine’s capitulation. Ukraine cannot afford to surrender to a country that has been inflicting harm and destruction since February 24. The Ukrainian government remains committed to fighting for victory.

Despite claims that Ukraine is not achieving results on the battlefield, Danilov counters these assertions by highlighting the continuous destruction of Russian soldiers and weapons on Ukrainian soil. The Ukrainian military remains resilient in its efforts to defend the nation and push back against Russian aggression.

Addressing concerns about a possible decrease in the supply of artillery rounds from Western countries, Danilov suggests that the situation may not be as dire as reported. He assures that the supply of munitions for the coming year will be at least equal to, if not better than, the current year’s allocation.

Looking ahead, Danilov acknowledges that the upcoming year will be challenging and filled with critical decision-making, particularly on the frontlines. He expresses his desire for this to be a year of victory, a joint triumph for Ukraine and its partners against the common enemy.

President Zelensky previously made it clear that negotiations with Russia are not currently on the table during a press conference on December 19. This underscores Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty and interests.

The original article can be found at example.com

