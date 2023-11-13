Ukraine’s Unsung Hero: Steven Moore and his Impact on Capitol Hill

Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression has found an unexpected ally in Steven Moore, a former congressional staffer and the founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project. While Moore may not be a household name, his behind-the-scenes efforts have made a significant impact on Capitol Hill and garnered respect from both sides of the political aisle.

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Moore’s journey began when he took a video on a high-rise rooftop in Kyiv, showcasing an anti-air station designed to combat Russian drones. In the video, he proudly displays a banner featuring a round motor gear and a map of Oklahoma, a symbol of the support from the Rotary Club chapters across America. This video was just one of many Moore taped to share with his nonprofit’s supporters, highlighting the humanitarian and military aid his organization provides to the frontlines of Ukraine.

However, Moore’s support for Ukraine extends far beyond his hometown. With seven years of experience working on Capitol Hill, including serving as the chief of staff for former Rep. Pete Roskam, Moore has established himself as a trusted source of information among Republican policymakers. His unique perspective, coupled with his firsthand experiences in conflict areas like Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo, has allowed him to effectively advocate for Ukraine.

Despite the differing views on the war in Ukraine among Republicans, Moore has managed to bridge the divide and rally support for the Ukrainian cause. He has used his extensive network of government officials, NGOs, and engaged individuals to provide firsthand insights into the conflict during his frequent trips to Washington, D.C. Moore’s persuasive abilities were on full display when he shared his experiences and perspectives with 200 House Republican chiefs of staff, including notable attendees like former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

Moore’s impact goes beyond Capitol Hill. He has actively engaged with Republican political insiders and organizations like Public Opinion Strategies, assisting them in developing political messaging around the war. Through these efforts, Moore has gained recognition as one of the most powerful advocates for Ukraine within the Republican Party.

It’s important to note that Moore does not lobby for specific legislation as he is not a registered lobbyist. Instead, he focuses on providing on-the-ground insights and support to Ukraine through his nonprofit organization. This approach allows him to navigate the political landscape while fending off criticism with his deep knowledge and understanding of the situation.

In conclusion, Steven Moore’s dedication to Ukraine and his behind-the-scenes advocacy on Capitol Hill have solidified his position as a key figure in the fight against Russian aggression. His unique experiences, strategic networks, and passionate commitment to the cause make him a powerful force, ensuring that Ukraine’s voice is heard loud and clear amongst Republican policymakers.