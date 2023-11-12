Ukraine Hosts International Summit for Peace in Saudi Arabia, Focuses on China’s Involvement

Ukraine is hosting a highly anticipated peace summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with hopes of advancing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan. The summit will see the participation of diplomats from around 30 nations, excluding Russia. China, however, will be present and is expected to dispatch its special envoy for peace in Ukraine, Li Hui.

China’s involvement in the summit is significant as Ukraine has been urging Beijing to use its influence to dissuade Russia from its aggressive actions in Ukraine. While China portrays itself as a neutral arbiter, its economic ties with Russia and the export of military equipment have raised skepticism among Ukrainians.

Notably, a recent survey revealed that 34% of Ukrainians see China as hostile, compared to just 9% before Russia’s invasion. Some Ukrainian officials, such as Oleksandr Merezhko, have expressed distrust towards China, accusing it of supporting Russia under the pretense of advocating peace.

The Jeddah summit marks the second peace meeting organized at Ukraine’s suggestion, following a previous gathering in Copenhagen. Significantly, Russia will not be participating in the summit. The Russian government has shown no intention of changing its goals in Ukraine, which include annexation and demilitarization.

Ukraine’s allies in NATO, the EU, and the G7 have expressed support for Kyiv’s peace proposals and vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary. However, concerns that the West might pressure Ukraine into making concessions for a peace deal have not materialized.

The Global South has become a contested ground for Ukraine and Russia, as both nations seek support for their respective peace plans. Ukraine has been focusing its diplomatic efforts on key countries in the Global South, such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. While progress has been made, some influential nations like Brazil and India remain cautious and have not committed to either side.

As the summit approaches, Ukraine continues its efforts to secure more attendees, particularly from the West and the Global South. The goal is to gather more support for Zelensky’s peace plan and pave the way for a larger peace summit in the future.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the peace summit in Saudi Arabia?

The peace summit aims to gather international diplomats to discuss and support President Zelensky’s peace plan for Ukraine.

Why is Russia not participating in the summit?

Russia has not been invited to the summit due to its continued aggression and occupation in Ukraine.

What role does China play in the peace summit?

China’s involvement in the peace summit is seen as crucial, as Ukraine has been urging Beijing to use its influence to discourage Russia from its aggressive actions.

Are there concerns about the West pressuring Ukraine to make concessions?

So far, there have been no indications that the West is pressuring Ukraine to make concessions. Ukraine’s allies in NATO, the EU, and the G7 have expressed support for its peace proposals.

Which countries are Ukraine targeting in the Global South?

Ukraine is focusing its diplomatic efforts on countries like India, Brazil, and South Africa to garner support for its peace plan.

(Sources: [Newsweek](https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-saudi-hosted-peace-summit-gets-china-boost-russia-excluded-1721703))