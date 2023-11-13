Ukraine’s Contingency Plan in the Event of Targeted Violence Against President Zelenskyy

Ukraine is faced with the alarming possibility of Russian attempts to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Although Zelenskyy himself refuses to dwell on this threat, both his supporters and adversaries cannot afford to overlook it. As a symbol of Ukraine’s fight against Russia and his influential role in garnering international support, Zelenskyy has become a prime target for Russian lawmakers and ultra-nationalist military bloggers.

Recent disclosures made by one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers revealed that there have been multiple serious assassination attempts on the president’s life by Russian sabotage and intelligence teams. These attempts involved Chechens and Wagner mercenaries trying to breach the heavily guarded government quarter in Kyiv. Such threats have even led Zelenskyy to warn U.S. senators during a Zoom meeting that it might be the last time they see him alive.

Despite the decrease in risks since the initial chaotic weeks of the war, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, the danger to Zelenskyy’s life remains high. In fact, there have been renewed calls for his assassination following an incident where Ukrainian-backed, anti-Putin Russian saboteurs invaded two Russian villages.

To mitigate the risks, Zelenskyy’s overseas visits are shrouded in secrecy, with Ukrainian officials infuriated by leaks and potential cancellations due to press exposure. The Kremlin’s history of assassination operations, including the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and the failed Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal, only adds to the gravity of the situation.

In light of these threats, Ukrainian officials have developed a plan for the continuity of government in the event of Zelenskyy’s assassination. While the details remain undisclosed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the existence of these plans. The constitution clearly outlines the line of succession, with the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament assuming the responsibilities of the president when necessary. Though the current chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk, may not enjoy high public trust, experts believe in the strength of Ukraine’s leadership team and expect collective governance to ensure stability.

This governing council would likely consist of Stefanchuk, along with key figures such as Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and top general Valery Zaluzhny. Experts also emphasize the importance of public unity, highlighting the country’s well-honed administrative, military, and diplomatic machine.

Looking back at history, research shows that assassinations of autocrats tend to bring significant changes to a country’s institutions, while assassinations of democrats do not. Therefore, past events provide some reassurance that Zelenskyy’s potential assassination may not have an irreversible impact on Ukraine’s trajectory.

In summary, while the threat of a targeted attack on President Zelenskyy is persistently looming, Ukraine has established a contingency plan to ensure continuity of government. With a strong leadership team and a united nation, the country is prepared to navigate any challenges that may arise from such a tragic event.