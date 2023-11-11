A decisive move was made by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, as they advanced a new legislation aimed at prohibiting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) – an institution associated with the Kremlin – from operating within the country. The bill, which passed its first reading, is gaining traction due to concerns over the UOC-MP’s allegiances and its potential ties to Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine.

The draft law received a significant level of support, with 267 deputies backing its progression. A remarkable majority of these supporters belonged to the Servant of the People party, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, totaling to 175 votes in favor. To officially come into effect, the draft law requires a second reading with majority approval followed by Zelensky’s endorsement.

The UOC-MP shares ecclesiastical and canonical ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). This connection has raised suspicions that the UOC-MP may be serving as a fifth column, working in favor of Russia’s acts of aggression against Ukraine.

Should the law be enacted, the UOC-MP would face consequences within three days. Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information, recently stated that if the legislation is passed, the UOC-MP would no longer be permitted to utilize the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, which houses the historic Monastery of the Caves. This revered site holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for Ukraine.

