Ukraine’s military forces were forced to abandon their original plan for a summer counteroffensive within just four days, according to a report by The Washington Post. Ukrainian troops had aimed to swiftly reach the town of Velyka Novosilka in Zaporizhzhya Oblast and recapture Melitopol to disrupt Russian supply routes. However, they were faced with the unexpected challenge of dense minefield areas in the south, which significantly hindered their progress.

Within the first four days of the operation, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s top commander, made the difficult decision to halt the assault. The battlefield was littered with destroyed military equipment from Western allies, such as American Bradleys and German Leopard tanks, causing a decline in morale due to the increasing number of casualties.

Instead of persisting with the original plan recommended by their U.S. counterparts, which involved a concentrated mechanized attack with artillery support, Zaluzhnyi opted for a different approach. Ukrainian soldiers would now advance in small groups of around 10 infantrymen on foot. While this method aimed to minimize equipment and personnel losses, it also led to a much slower advance.

“This fourth day marked the abandonment of months of planning with the United States, and the counteroffensive, already delayed, came to a grinding halt,” the report highlighted. It was a significant setback for Ukraine, as their objective of reaching the Sea of Azov within two to three months was derailed.

Despite the challenges faced during the counteroffensive, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, remains resolute in their strength and successful efforts in countering Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. In the face of adversity, Ukraine continues to assert its presence and defend its interests.

