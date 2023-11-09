New Beaches in Odesa Offer Respite Amidst Lingering Threats

ODESA, Ukraine – Ukraine’s Black Sea city of Odesa is witnessing a glimmer of hope as several beaches officially open for swimming since the start of the Russian invasion. The decision to open the beaches was made after months of careful deliberation by both civilian and military administrations, prioritizing the safety of residents amid lingering threats.

Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, had endured relentless missile and drone attacks during the invasion last year. Consequently, hundreds of sea mines scattered throughout the sea, posing a significant risk to the well-being of beachgoers. To mitigate this danger, an anti-mine net has been placed in between two piers, acting as a protective barrier to prevent swimmers from encountering shallow-water mines. Additionally, the mines will be clearly visible from the shore, allowing emergency workers to promptly address any potential risks.

Despite the challenges, the reopening of the beaches has brought much-needed solace to the war-weary residents. Svitlana, a local resident of the Odesa region, expressed her excitement, stating, “I have been dreaming of going to the beach and inhaling the salty air. We have missed it dearly, but safety remains our utmost priority.”

While the beaches serve as a temporary escape from the ravages of war, caution and vigilance continue to be essential. Bathing remains prohibited during air raid alerts, underscoring the ever-present threat that hovers above the city. The collective efforts of the city’s administrations, emergency workers, and brave individuals like Oleksandr, the lifeguard and former diver, ensure that the beaches can provide a safe haven under challenging circumstances.

As the sun-drenched shores of Odesa welcome visitors seeking solace in sandy retreats, the resilient spirit of the city is showcased. The decision to reopen the beaches stands as a symbol of hope and resilience amidst the lingering shadow of conflict, reminding the world of the unwavering spirit of Odesa and its people.