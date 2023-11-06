Russian Military Conscriptions Include Occupied Regions of Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that for the first time, occupied regions of Ukraine will be included in the upcoming round of military conscriptions this fall. This decision comes as a result of Russia’s annexation of four areas – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – last year.

While the illegitimate referendums in these regions were widely condemned by Ukraine and Western nations, Russia proceeded with the annexation. Now, the conscription process will extend to these newly annexed territories as part of the Russian Federation.

The autumn conscription is set to begin on October 1 in all parts of Russia, with the exception of certain regions in the Far North. Due to climate differences, conscription in these areas will commence on November 1 and continue until December 31.

Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, emphasized that conscripts from these regions will not be deployed to the conflict zones or participate in any special military operations. This clarification appears to be an attempt to downplay Russia’s active involvement in Ukraine.

Under the constitutional law on admission to the Russian Federation, the autumn 2023 conscription will mark the first time these newly annexed territories are included. It is worth noting that there were no conscriptions in these regions last year or during the spring of 2023.

While regular conscriptions will continue, the Russian military has stated that there are no plans for further mobilizations. The fall 2022 conscription started a month later due to logistical challenges during a partial mobilization.

This development raises concerns about Russia’s intentions and its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. By incorporating the occupied regions into its conscription process, Russia is further solidifying its presence in these territories and deepening the divide between itself and the international community.