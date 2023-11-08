Ukraine’s New Defense Minister Calls for Enhanced International Support and Modernization of Defense Ministry

In a recent address to the public, Ukraine’s newly appointed defense minister, Rustem Umerov, emphasized the urgent need for increased foreign support and modernization of the country’s defense capabilities. While expressing gratitude for the Western assistance received thus far, Umerov emphasized the crucial role that heavy weaponry will play in addressing the significant challenges faced by Ukraine in its efforts to drive out Russian troops.

Umerov, who took office at a pivotal moment, stressed that the provision of heavy weaponry from foreign allies is of utmost importance. “We need it today. We need it now. We need it more,” he emphasized. He also called upon international partners to strengthen their war coalition efforts, highlighting the sacrifices made by Ukrainian warriors in defense of democracy and freedom.

Furthermore, Umerov outlined his vision for Ukraine’s defense strategy, which includes the goal of NATO membership. “Our main goal is NATO membership,” he stated with conviction, acknowledging the tough neighborhood Ukraine finds itself in and the encirclement of the Black Sea by adversaries. He emphasized the need to prioritize the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, Caspian Sea, and Adriatic Sea regions and underscored the importance of expanding not only regionally but also thematically, which would require a supporting navy, air defense, and artillery.

Umerov also hinted at reforms within the Defense Ministry, aligning with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a “new approach.” He stressed the need to ensure respect for soldiers’ dignity, the provision of necessary equipment for the warriors, and the introduction of a military ombudsman to address the specific needs of military personnel. Additionally, Umerov emphasized the importance of digitization across the Defense Ministry, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and bolstering cybersecurity efforts.

In conclusion, Ukraine’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, has called for enhanced international support and emphasized the need for heavy weaponry to overcome the challenges posed by Russian forces. His vision for Ukraine’s defense strategy includes NATO membership and the expansion of capabilities in critical sea regions. With a focus on reforms and modernization, Umerov aims to ensure the dignity and well-being of Ukrainian warriors while digitizing and strengthening the Defense Ministry’s operations. With these efforts, Umerov is determined to bring Ukraine closer to victory in its ongoing struggle.