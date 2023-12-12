Ukraine-Poland Cargo Crossing Resumes Operations after Month-Long Blockade

After more than a month of disruption, the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint, Ukraine’s main cargo crossing point with Poland, has finally reopened. Oleksandr Kubrakov, the first deputy prime minister and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine, confirmed the news on Monday, Dec. 11. Kubrakov stated that the blockade had been fully lifted and that stable truck traffic had been restored since 14:00.

The checkpoint had been blocked by Polish trucking companies since Nov. 6, causing significant delays and disruptions in cross-border trade between Ukraine and Poland. Kubrakov emphasized that the blockade’s resolution required extensive efforts from both the Ministry and the embassy, with multiple meetings and negotiations held at various levels.

While the reopening of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint is a positive development, Kubrakov acknowledged that the work is not yet finished. Efforts will continue to ensure that the border remains unblocked and that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

In other related news, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s rail service, successfully dispatched the first counter-trailer train with trucks to Poland last week. The project, which took two weeks to complete, aims to facilitate smoother cargo transportation between the two countries. Customs and border clearance for this train are being carried out at the Izov-Grubeshev railway border crossing.

Additionally, the ambassadors of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia to Poland recently expressed their concerns by issuing a demarche to the Polish government. They urged the government to swiftly resolve the blockade, emphasizing the importance of restoring efficient cross-border trade and maintaining strong regional cooperation.

The reopening of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint signifies a step forward in overcoming the challenges faced in Ukraine-Poland trade relations. Both countries can now work towards strengthening their economic ties and facilitating smoother movement of goods between their borders.

