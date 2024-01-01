The Diminishing Prospects of Ukraine’s Victory in the Face of Shifting International Support and Russia’s Unyielding War Effort

In a dramatic turn of events, Ukraine’s once hopeful aspirations for victory in its ongoing conflict with Russia have significantly waned. The dwindling support from Western countries, coupled with Russia’s relentless war machine, has cast a dark shadow over Ukraine’s prospects.

Ukraine had hoped to make significant gains with a long-anticipated offensive in the south, but unfortunately, progress has been minimal. Russia, on the other hand, has managed to weather international sanctions and transform its economy into a formidable war apparatus, thereby blunting Ukraine’s military advantage.

The Russian strategy of absorbing significant losses in both human lives and military resources while continuing to pour more into the fight has greatly undermined Ukraine’s tactical and technological edge. This sobering reality was candidly acknowledged by Ukraine’s top general in a recent essay.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, there seems to be an unwavering determination to achieve the objectives of the “special military operation,” with a commitment to continue the fighting until these goals are met. This steadfast resolve is met with growing skepticism among Ukraine’s Western supporters, who question whether Ukraine can ever regain the 17% of its territory still occupied by Russian forces.

Adding to Ukraine’s challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds solace in the increasingly partisan atmosphere in Washington, where many Republicans are questioning the efficacy of providing Ukraine with an additional $61 billion in aid, as requested by the Biden administration. Some argue that this aid will yield little progress on the battlefield.

Amidst all of this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s decision to block a $55 billion EU package of financial aid for Ukraine has further imperiled Ukraine’s government spending, affecting everything from salaries to hospitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who openly admits to being tired, now faces an even more daunting task as Ukraine’s chief ambassador while competing for international attention amidst the Middle East crisis.

Looking ahead, it is unlikely that Zelensky will repeat his optimistic forecast of victory for the coming year, considering the challenges Ukraine currently faces. It is crucial to acknowledge that Russia is not without its vulnerabilities, although they may be more long-term in nature. The conflict has exacerbated Russia’s demographic crisis through emigration and significant losses on the battlefield. Analysts predict that even more individuals will flee Russia this year.

Labor shortages in Russia are leading to rising wages and subsequent inflation. While Russia has managed to evade sanctions and maintain industrial production, the cost of replacing battlefield losses and the exploding budget deficit have taken a toll. The long-term outlook for the Russian economy appears bleak, which may have far-reaching consequences and serve as Putin’s enduring legacy.

However, as economist John Maynard Keynes famously noted, “In the long run, we are all dead.” In the short term, Putin seems to be invulnerable. Reelection in March is practically assured, as acknowledged by the Kremlin itself. A distinctly different scenario unfolds in the United States, where intense political campaigning could potentially result in Donald Trump preparing for a second term, much to Kyiv’s dismay and Moscow’s delight.

The deeply partisan atmosphere in Congress has deterred the Biden administration’s efforts to secure further aid for Ukraine. Currently allocated funds for military equipment are nearly depleted, and one Democratic senator has starkly stated that the US is on the verge of abandoning Ukraine.

The mantra of Western countries in supporting Ukraine has always been “as long as it takes.” However, during a recent meeting with Zelensky, President Biden tempered these expectations by expressing that the US would support Ukraine “as long as we can.”

As the situation on the ground in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, with little progress to show on the frontlines, optimism is scarce. The much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, meant to showcase NATO’s combined arms warfare strategy and the prowess of newly-trained Ukrainian brigades, has faltered. The unfamiliarity of this approach within Ukrainian military culture, coupled with a lack of superiority in the skies, has transformed what should have been a swift advancement towards the Black Sea into a grueling endeavor through dense minefields. The Russian drones and aviation have successfully targeted Western armor, hampering Ukrainian progress.

Despite months of effort, Ukrainian units have only managed to gain control of a small area of approximately 200 square kilometers. The objectives of reaching the coastline, reclaiming Crimea, and splintering Russian forces in the south remain a distant dream.

