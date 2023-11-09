Ukraine’s Farmers Battle Economic and Security Challenges Amidst Rock-Bottom Prices

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, farmers in Velykomykhailivka, a rural village less than 30 km from the front line, are facing a dual threat to their livelihoods. While they have survived Russian rockets targeting their farms, they are now grappling with rock-bottom prices for their harvest.

Mykola, a 63-year-old farmer in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has chosen to store his crops in a missile-damaged storage site rather than risk further damage and expenses. The current prices offered to farmers are simply not acceptable. Many farmers, like Mykola, have decided to wait and see, hoping for a change that would make selling their crops more profitable. The cost of restoring damaged storage sites is not realistic in the face of such depressed prices.

This crisis in Ukraine’s agricultural sector has been exacerbated by the closure of a UN-brokered export deal, which allowed agricultural goods to be safely shipped via the Black Sea. Moscow’s abandonment of this agreement has closed off a vital route for Ukrainian farmers, who are now struggling to find alternative means of exporting their products. Land and river routes can only accommodate a fraction of the usual export volumes, leaving farmers facing significant losses.

The situation in Velykomykhailivka and other farming communities is further complicated by the ongoing security concerns. The threat of more missiles targeting their farms looms large, adding an additional layer of uncertainty and fear. Valeriy Krut, a 60-year-old farmer who experienced a missile attack last year, reflects on the devastating impact it had on his business. 200 tons of grain and 14 vehicles were destroyed in one day, forcing him to contemplate the difficult decision of whether to continue or give up.

Ukraine’s farmers are now confronted with the daunting task of navigating economic hardships and security challenges simultaneously. As they grapple with collapsing prices and limited export options, the resilience and determination of these farmers are truly commendable. They are a testament to the human spirit in the face of adversity, embodying the hope for a brighter future in the midst of turmoil.