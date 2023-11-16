Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russia has faced a major obstacle: the misallocation of its forces. While seeking to sever Russian supply lines in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops are spread too thin, hindering their ability to break through entrenched Russian defenses. This misallocation has led to a lack of concentration along the counteroffensive’s main front in the south, where it is most strategically significant.

Instead of focusing on their primary objective, Ukrainian commanders have divided their troops and firepower equally between the east and the south. As a result, more Ukrainian forces are situated in the east, near Bakhmut and other cities, rather than near Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia in the south. This strategic error has undermined the effectiveness of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

American strategists and other Western officials have recognized this misallocation of forces and have advised Ukraine to concentrate its efforts on the front driving toward Melitopol – Ukraine’s top priority. They urge Ukrainian commanders to focus on breaking through Russian minefields and other defenses, even if it means incurring more casualties and losses. A change in tactics and a concentrated effort are necessary to shift the tempo of the counteroffensive.

One anonymous U.S. official emphasizes the importance of consolidating combat power in one place instead of being spread out. This sentiment is echoed by American and Western officials who believe that Ukraine’s troops need to be concentrated along the counteroffensive’s main front in the south for a stronger and more decisive push against the Russian defenses.

While progress has been observed with Ukraine shifting some experienced combat units from the east to the south, the fighting is still challenging. Russian defenses in the south are well-positioned, taking advantage of the flat terrain and concealed positions. Ukrainian soldiers often encounter Russian positions only when they are in close proximity, leaving them vulnerable.

It is crucial for Ukraine to prioritize its most important objectives and strategize accordingly. While the focus on defending Bakhmut may be politically motivated, it has diverted essential resources from the counteroffensive’s main front. U.S. officials emphasize the need to prioritize sound military strategy over politics, urging Ukraine to reallocate forces to targets in the south.

However, Ukrainian leaders maintain that their strategy and distribution of forces are effective. They argue that the large number of troops is necessary to pressure Bakhmut and defend against Russian attacks in the country’s northeast. Ukrainian commanders are vying for resources and have their own ideas of where success can be achieved.

Criticism from American officials regarding Ukraine’s counteroffensive must be taken in context. Many of these officials have not experienced a war of this scale and intensity, and their perspective reflects American war doctrine, which differs from the Soviet Communist doctrine followed by both Ukraine and Russia. Soviet doctrine calls for equal distribution of manpower and resources across commands to minimize rivalries within the army.

In conclusion, the misallocation of Ukraine’s forces has posed a significant challenge to its counteroffensive against Russia. Concentrating troops and firepower along the counteroffensive’s main front in the south is crucial for breaking through Russian defenses and severing supply lines. Ukrainian leaders must prioritize sound military strategy over politics to achieve their objectives effectively.

