The conflict in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast continues to escalate as the Armed Forces of Ukraine push forward in their counterattack on the Melitopol front. However, they face significant obstacles, including the presence of additional Russian concrete fortifications and dense minefields. Reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicate that Russian troops have resorted to destructive tactics to impede Ukrainian progress.

Analysts have revealed that Russian forces are scattering flammable substances within the minefields and deliberately igniting them using drone grenades. This dangerous strategy is aimed at thwarting mine clearance efforts and further adding to the complexity of the situation. The use of drones in this manner highlights the evolving tactics employed by both sides in this ongoing conflict.

While Ukrainian forces have made notable advances in pushing back Russian artillery units from the front line, it is crucial to recognize that they still face significant challenges. Ukrainian units frequently report coming under heavy Russian artillery fire, which is coordinated by Russian drones. This demonstrates that Russian forces retain formidable capabilities that continue to pose a threat to Ukrainian troops.

Colonel Margo Grosberg, the commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, has provided insights into the Ukrainian artillery capabilities. Contrary to assumptions, he asserts that Ukrainian artillery capabilities are on par, if not better, than those of the Russian forces. This has allowed Ukrainian forces to prevent Russian artillery units from providing support to their troops on the ground. Such developments challenge preconceived notions about the balance of power in this conflict.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces have successfully disabled Russian artillery radars since July. This accomplishment diminishes the effectiveness of Russian counter-battery artillery and has been a cause for concern among Russian sources. The lack of such artillery, particularly in southern Ukraine, has been a recurring issue of unease for Russian forces.

