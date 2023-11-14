Ukraine’s First Lady Expresses Concern for Waning Global Attention to War

In an interview with ABC News, Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, expressed her apprehension about the world’s fading focus on the ongoing war in her country, which began over 18 months ago with Russia’s full-scale invasion. Zelenska voiced her concern that there is a growing sense of “Ukraine fatigue” among people, leading to a reluctance to address the ongoing conflict.

She emphasized that the war remains a critical topic for Ukraine’s existence, urging the international community not to abandon its support. Zelenska highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to help Ukraine fight for its sovereignty.

Zelenska, who founded The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, an association of spouses of world leaders, is hosting the summit in Kyiv. This year’s event will include prominent figures like former U.S. first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Mental health is a key focus of the summit, considering the significant impact of the war on the well-being of Ukrainians.

Reflecting on the psychological well-being of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first lady mentioned her intent to engage in more discussions about mental health with him. She described him as a resilient individual who tends to handle things on his own, but acknowledged the importance of rest and self-care for everyone, including the president.

Olena Zelenska has been vocal about the psychological toll the war has taken on children in Ukraine. She has actively participated in the implementation of programs aimed at rehabilitating the most vulnerable children affected by the conflict. Initiatives such as additional hours in the school curriculum to address mental health and specialized psychological support for teachers have been introduced to nurture the mental resilience of Ukrainian children.

As schools reopened in September, the challenges of providing in-person education were apparent. Only one third of primary children in second and third grades are attending physical classes, while other alternative measures, such as using subway stations as classrooms or converting bunkers for uninterrupted lessons during air raid sirens, have been implemented. The disruption of formal education has had significant mental health effects on children, affecting their social and emotional development.

UNESCO’s study revealed that 75% of Ukrainian schoolchildren have experienced some degree of stress, with approximately one third of Ukrainian teenagers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The mental health crisis among Ukrainian children is a pressing concern that demands collective attention and priority.

Zelenska also expressed worries about Russia’s influence on Ukrainian children, highlighting the Ukrainian government’s claim that more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been deported or forcibly relocated by Russia since the war’s inception. UN investigators denounced this act as a war crime. Zelenska believes that this is part of a deliberate strategy to brainwash children, citing reports from children who returned claiming they were subjected to “patriotic re-education,” aimed at eradicating their Ukrainian identity and instilling loyalty to Russia.

Addressing the issue of women who encourage their partners to avoid military service, Zelenska explained that while she doesn’t believe it is her place to decide matters of life and the fear of death, she encourages individuals to consider the consequences of their choices. She emphasized the importance of accountability and being able to justify one’s decisions to the people around them.

