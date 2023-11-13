Ukraine’s Economy Shows Signs of Resilience Amidst War and Adapts to New Reality

Ukraine’s economy is slowly rebounding and showing signs of resilience as the country adapts to the ongoing war. While many challenges remain, including the rebuilding of war-torn cities and labor shortages, economists predict a return to growth in the near future.

One example of this resilience can be seen in the story of Zavertailo, a bakery in Kyiv. During the invasion last year, the bakery shut down and started preparing free salads for the soldiers defending the city. Supplies dwindled and the bakery’s finances collapsed. However, they persevered and recently opened a second bakery in Kyiv due to growing customer demand. This expansion is indicative of the wider economic recovery happening in Ukraine.

The World Bank predicts that Ukraine’s economy will grow by an estimated 3.5 percent this year, driven by increased domestic spending and foreign financial aid. However, it will take many years for the economy to fully recover to prewar levels.

Despite the challenges, there is a sense of resilience and relative stability in Ukraine. Consumers and investors are gaining confidence, leading to an increase in private consumption. Restaurants and shops are reopening in cities like Kyiv and Dnipro, as people continue to live their lives amidst the new circumstances of war.

This newfound resilience extends to various sectors of the economy. The traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirts, called vyshyvankas, are experiencing a surge in sales, partly due to a rise in patriotism. People are working and purchasing non-essential items to maintain a sense of normalcy.

Financial institutions are upgrading their economic forecasts for Ukraine due to the stronger-than-expected spending. The International Monetary Fund now predicts a 2 percent rise in total output this year.

However, it’s important to note that Ukraine’s economy is growing from a low base after the devastation caused by the war. The country’s main economic assets, such as the Azovstal steelworks, were destroyed in the fighting. Growth rates can also be inflated by military production ordered by the government.

Nevertheless, Ukraine has shown an ability to adapt to wartime challenges, such as ensuring the flow of electricity despite Moscow’s campaign against its energy infrastructure. The country has also opened new trade routes to circumvent Russian blockades, facilitating a rebound in agricultural exports.

While Ukraine’s economy is increasingly being restructured around defense spending, it faces a budget deficit due to limited tax revenue. However, the country’s overall exports are expected to grow in the coming years, providing an economic lifeline if the war continues.

Overall, Ukraine’s economy is slowly recovering and adapting to the new reality of war. While challenges remain, the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people are paving the way for a brighter future.

