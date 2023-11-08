The ongoing struggle between Ukraine and Russia has reached a boiling point as Ukraine’s resistance efforts intensify, targeting Russia-backed sham elections in occupied territories. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have recently taken to innovative methods, utilizing drones to drop leaflets denouncing the illegitimate elections and calling on the local population to boycott them.

These efforts come in response to Russia’s decision to hold elections in occupied Ukrainian regions such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea. The Kremlin’s projection of a landslide victory for the ruling party, United Russia, raises doubts about the genuine existence of competing parties. Ukrainian officials have dismissed the elections as a violation of international law and a farce manipulated by the invaders.

Ukraine’s determination to undermine the elections has been on full display. The Security Service of Ukraine successfully targeted a polling station in Zaporizhzhia with drone strikes, disrupting the voting process and causing frustration among the occupiers. Additionally, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have embarked on a major leaflet campaign, using drones to distribute messages urging the local population to defy the elections and reject the invaders.

The international community has expressed its condemnation of the illegitimate elections. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken labeled the events as “illegitimate,” whilst the Council of Europe declared them a flagrant violation of international law. Ukrainian officials, such as Oleh Nikolenko from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, argue that the elections clearly breach the UN Charter and regional legal frameworks.

Notably, the resistance movement within Ukraine extends beyond leaflet distribution. Ukrainian citizens have actively shared information about those involved in facilitating the pseudo-elections with the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. As a result, several individuals believed to be collaborators or traitors to Ukraine’s sovereignty have been identified and dealt with accordingly.

The extent of complicity within Ukraine itself is a cause for concern. Authorities estimate that around 3,000 individuals in the Zaporizhzhia region alone have been implicated in supporting the Russian-backed pseudo-elections. However, the determination and courage displayed by Ukrainian resistance movements inspire hope among those who refuse to surrender to foreign manipulation and uphold the principles of democracy.

As Ukraine’s resistance against the sham elections grows stronger, it is evident that the will of the people cannot be easily suppressed. The ongoing efforts to expose the illegitimacy of the elections and hold perpetrators accountable serve as a reminder that freedom and sovereignty cannot be disregarded or overrun. The world continues to watch as courageous individuals in Ukraine fight to ensure that justice and democracy prevail over oppression and manipulation.