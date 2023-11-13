Ukraine’s Drone Strikes on Russia: A Bold Message Resonating at Home

In a daring display of strength, Ukraine has recently escalated its drone attacks on Russian targets, delivering a resounding message to its own people. The strikes, according to U.S. officials, serve as a reminder to the Ukrainian public that their country possesses the capability to strike back, particularly as they face the slow progress of the counteroffensive against Russian troops. While the attacks have not caused significant damage to Russia’s military might, they have effectively bolstered the morale of Ukraine’s population and troops.

Over the past week, Ukrainian drones have forced the Kremlin to temporarily shut down airports in Moscow, and a missile fired by Ukraine was intercepted close to the Russian capital. This attack could possibly be one of the largest known aerial assaults on Russian-held territory since the war began. Throughout the summer, the frequency of strikes has increased, with targets including a building in central Moscow, an international airport, and a supersonic bomber stationed south of St. Petersburg.

Despite the destruction of the bomber, U.S. officials assert that the overall impact on Russia’s military capabilities has been minimal, and no Russians have been killed in the attacks on Moscow. The timing of the strikes, mainly occurring in the early morning, serves operational security purposes and helps avoid Russia’s air defenses. This strategic timing has also prevented escalatory attacks by Russia in response.

Ukraine’s military intelligence service, the G.U.R., has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the attacks, but a spokesperson stated that strikes on Moscow will continue. This declaration signifies that the war is not confined to Ukrainian territory but has extended to Moscow itself. However, U.S. officials stress that the primary audience for these strikes is the Ukrainian population and their troops, aiming to boost their morale in the face of challenging circumstances.

Since June, Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying its southern and eastern regions has encountered significant difficulties. Unlike the previous summer, where Ukrainian forces swiftly reclaimed territory outside Kharkiv, they now face the formidable defenses established by Russia, resulting in substantial losses in equipment and troops. With limited gains on the battlefield to demonstrate, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks, targeting Crimea, conducting cross-border strikes, and even reaching deep into Russian territory.

Although Ukrainian officials hope that these heightened attacks might compel Moscow to reconsider its own missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, there is evidence that the campaign has actually solidified support for the war in certain parts of Russia. It fuels fears among Russians that they are vulnerable to attacks, ultimately fostering increased backing for President Vladimir V. Putin. However, doubts about Putin’s strength, particularly among wealthy elites, have emerged following the rebellion by the mercenary Wagner group. The intensifying drone strikes by Ukraine may be further contributing to these doubts.

While U.S. intelligence agencies are uncertain about the specific Ukrainian military operatives responsible for the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the war is returning to Russian territory. The strikes have employed a mix of short- and long-range drones, with three types of long-range drones manufactured in Ukraine utilized in the attacks on Russia, including Moscow. These drones are launched from Ukraine, while the short-range ones are likely operated by sympathizers or operatives who have crossed the border. Although some drones are made in Ukraine, others may have been assembled in the field. It is believed that the attacks were ordered and loosely directed by elements within the Ukrainian government.

Despite concerns that Ukrainian strikes on Moscow could escalate the conflict, U.S. officials acknowledge that the attempted strikes thus far have been carefully calculated and have not provoked severe retaliation from Russia. Ukrainian officials argue that the risk of escalation is low since Russia is already unleashing substantial missiles and drones on Ukraine that cannot be further intensified.

Although the drone attacks have not caused significant damage to Russia’s military capabilities, they have undeniably had an impact on Russian propaganda. State-run media in Russia has responded fervently, aiming to shape public opinion and maintain support for the ongoing conflict.