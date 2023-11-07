Ukraine’s Strategic Strikes in Crimea Challenge Russian Dominance

Recent military operations by Ukraine in Crimea have shaken the region and raised questions about the country’s intentions. The damage caused by the attacks on Russian warships and missiles has left an estimated cost in the billions, highlighting Ukraine’s potential to retake Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. However, it is crucial to understand the broader strategic goals at play.

According to military expert Oleksandr Musiienko, Ukraine’s strategy in Crimea serves two main objectives. First, Ukraine aims to establish dominance in the northwestern Black Sea, thus weakening Russia’s logistical capabilities for defending its southern lines near Tokmak and Melitopol. These operations complement Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south, illustrating the interdependency of the two campaigns.

Over the past week, Ukraine has achieved significant successes in Crimea. The UK and France supplied long-range cruise missiles that dealt a heavy blow to Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol. The destruction of key vessels and infrastructure has significantly disrupted Russia’s maritime capabilities. Additionally, Ukraine successfully targeted and destroyed Russia’s advanced air defense systems through sophisticated operations employing drones and Ukrainian-made missiles.

While these developments are notable, it is crucial to keep in mind that liberating Crimea remains a complex and long-term goal for Ukraine. Retired Ukrainian navy captain Andriy Ryzhenko explains that Ukraine needs to liberate the Sea of Azov coast and cut off the land corridor before attempting to retake the peninsula. Russia’s lifeline to Crimea, the Kerch Bridge, is another critical target for Ukraine in its efforts to disrupt Russian logistics.

Observers in Kyiv remain cautious about prematurely speculating on a complete Ukrainian seizure of Crimea. Musiienko suggests that the current operations are aimed at paving the way for future actions. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, affirms that Ukraine is employing all means at its disposal to convince Russia to abandon Crimea voluntarily. However, should it become necessary, Ukraine is prepared to take more forceful measures.

The situation in Crimea highlights Ukraine’s determination to challenge Russian dominance in the region. The recent military operations serve as a powerful reminder that Ukraine is prepared to push back against Russian aggression. As the conflict continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Ukraine’s strategy will evolve and what further steps it will take to achieve its objectives.