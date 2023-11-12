Ukraine Vows to Press On with Counteroffensive Despite Harsh Winter Conditions

By [Your Name]

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine remains undeterred in its efforts to counter Russian forces, even in the face of cold and wet weather conditions that will undoubtedly make the battlefield more challenging, according to Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began this summer and has successfully recaptured numerous villages in the south and east over the past three months, has faced obstacles such as extensive minefields and heavily fortified Russian forces.

Budanov, speaking at a conference in Kyiv, emphasized that combat operations will persist despite the upcoming harsh winter weather. “In the cold, wet, and muddy conditions, fighting becomes more difficult, but the counteroffensive will continue,” he asserted.

These remarks indicate that Ukraine has no intentions of halting its push when winter sets in. The Western allies have provided substantial military aid, including billions of dollars in equipment and training for Ukrainian fighters, to support Kyiv in its counteroffensive.

However, concerns have been raised among supporters of Ukraine that the slow progress of the counteroffensive could strain the West’s ability to maintain the same level of military assistance.

Earlier on the same day, Vadym Skibytskyi from Ukraine’s military spy agency revealed that Russia currently has 420,000 servicemen deployed within Ukraine.

The focus of the counteroffensive has shifted to the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, particularly the villages of Robotyne and Verbove. This operation aims to split Russia’s occupying forces in the south, but attaining that goal remains distant.

While Budanov acknowledged that progress has been slower than desired and described the situation as challenging, he cited two key factors that hindered Ukraine’s advances thus far. Firstly, the extensive presence of Russian mines, which present a significant threat. Secondly, the abundance of small Russian “kamikaze” drones, which have contributed to the impeded progress.

Russia, which initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to claim that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed.

