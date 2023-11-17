Ukraine’s Advancement in the Southeast as Cluster Bombs Aid in Village Liberation

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the southeastern frontlines has seen progress once again as Ukrainian marines continue their push towards the key port city of Mariupol. The latest feat in their campaign includes the recapture of the village of Urozhaine, partially aided by the controversial use of cluster munitions.

Confirmation of the village’s liberation came from Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, on Wednesday morning. However, gaining access to the village proved difficult due to heavy artillery fire from Russian forces, who were shelling Ukrainian troops defending the area.

Drone footage of the intense battle for Urozhaine has emerged, revealing Russian troops fleeing to the south of the village. These troops were allegedly targeted by cluster munitions, as suggested by arms experts who analyzed the videos. The use of cluster munitions remains a contentious issue, and the experts chose not to disclose their identities for fear of backlash.

Assault company commander Dykyi provided insight into the Russian retreat, stating, “Very many died, especially when they started to run.” The videos depict Russian troops running along an open road, likely forced onto the asphalt as surrounding fields and treelines were mined. Dykyi mentioned that the Russians sought shelter in houses, which were subsequently targeted by artillery fire. This resulted in heavy casualties among the Russian troops, although Dykyi refrained from commenting on the use of cluster munitions.

The drone footage also showcased a Ukrainian tank charging alone at Russian positions. Attached to the tank was a cable bearing mine-clearing explosives. These explosives detonated as the tank veered away from the battle, allowing the following units to advance through the minefields with minimal risk.

While the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine’s military sparked ethical debates within the Biden administration, these weapons have proven effective against infantry in open terrain. However, their indiscriminate nature poses a long-term threat to civilians due to unexploded ordnance. It is worth noting that over 100 countries have banned the use of cluster munitions through international treaties, although Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are not signatories.

According to the US military, the cluster munitions supplied to Ukraine have an improved “dud” rate, with only 2.5% of them failing to detonate upon dispersal. Critics remain skeptical of this claim, especially when compared to Russian cluster munitions, which are alleged to have a dud rate of 30%. While the Ukrainian military confirmed the use of US weapons on the frontlines, they did not disclose specific details. There is speculation that Ukraine may have produced similar devices domestically for use in battle.

Despite the controversies surrounding the use of cluster munitions, Ukrainian assault commanders like Dykyi find themselves puzzled by the ethical dilemma. He questions why the opposing side can use any means necessary, while Ukraine faces scrutiny for its choices in weaponry. Dykyi’s unit has endured heavy losses in the southward assault, leaving him hostile towards armchair assessments of the counteroffensive’s progress from Western officials and analysts. In Dykyi’s words, “If you don’t understand that, you can sit in your armchair and eat your popcorn.”

Source: CNN

FAQ

1. What are cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions are weapons that disperse multiple submunitions or bomblets over a given area. These bomblets can cause widespread damage, posing risks to both military targets and civilian populations.

2. Why are cluster munitions controversial?

Cluster munitions are highly controversial due to their indiscriminate nature and the potential for unexploded submunitions, or “duds,” to pose a long-term threat to civilians. Many countries have banned the use of cluster munitions through international treaties.

3. What is the “dud” rate of cluster munitions?

The “dud” rate refers to the percentage of submunitions that fail to detonate upon dispersal. The lower the “dud” rate, the safer the area becomes once the initial explosion occurs.

4. Why do some countries still use cluster munitions?

Not all countries have signed international treaties banning cluster munitions. Some nations argue that these weapons are necessary for national defense and effective in certain combat scenarios.

5. How do cluster munitions affect Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

The use of cluster munitions in Ukraine’s counteroffensive has contributed to the recapture of strategic locations. However, it has also raised ethical concerns and faced criticism from various observers.