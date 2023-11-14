Ukrainian forces have recently made significant progress in their counteroffensive against Russian-backed separatists. In their latest push towards the strategic port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian marines successfully recaptured the village of Urozhaine. This victory was partially aided by the utilization of innovative tactical solutions, including the use of specialized mine-clearing explosives and possibly controversial cluster munitions.

Drone footage of the intense fight for Urozhaine reveals Russian troops fleeing to the south of the village. As they retreated, they were met with shelling, potentially involving the use of cluster munitions. While the experts who analyzed the footage wished to remain anonymous, the visuals clearly demonstrate the impact and effectiveness of these tactical measures.

In addition to the use of cluster munitions, Ukrainian forces also adopted a daring strategy where a tank charged alone at Russian positions, firing and dragging behind it a cable attached to mine-clearing explosives. These explosives detonated after the tank turned away from the clashes, ensuring the safe advancement of subsequent units through the mined areas. This innovative solution effectively neutralized minefields that had posed significant challenges and caused heavy losses.

The deployment of cluster munitions by the Ukrainian military has raised ethical concerns. Although more than 100 countries have banned these weapons, neither Ukraine, Russia, nor the United States are signatories to the international treaty. However, the US military has claimed that the cluster munitions they supply to Ukraine exhibit a significantly improved “dud” rate, indicating a lower failure to detonate on dispersal compared to Russian cluster munitions.

It is important to note that the Ukrainian military has acknowledged the utilization of US-supplied weapons on the frontlines but has declined to provide detailed information. While experts have identified similar devices in the videos from Urozhaine as potential cluster munitions, it remains unconfirmed whether they are indeed US-supplied.

The recent advancements made by Ukrainian forces signify progress in their counteroffensive efforts, despite the grueling nature of the conflict. Ukrainian troops have faced formidable resistance and have been hindered by heavily fortified Russian defensive lines, extensive trench networks, and extensive landmines. These challenges have made gains in this counteroffensive incremental rather than expansive, with progress measured in meters rather than miles.

Criticism of the pace of the Ukrainian advance has been met with hostility by assault commanders like Dykyi, who has experienced significant losses in the assault south. They dismiss armchair assessments from Western officials and analysts, urging them to join the fight on the frontlines before making judgments. The reality of the battlefield, they argue, is far more complex and arduous than the assessments made from the comfort of an armchair.

FAQs

What is a counteroffensive?

A counteroffensive refers to a military operation launched by a defending force in response to an enemy’s offensive actions. What are cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions are weapons that disperse submunitions or bomblets over a wide area. These submunitions can cause significant damage to both military targets and civilians. Why are cluster munitions controversial?

Cluster munitions are controversial due to their long-lasting impact. They often leave behind unexploded bomblets, posing a hazard to civilians for years or even decades after their deployment. Why have more than 100 countries banned cluster weapons? More than 100 countries have banned cluster weapons due to their indiscriminate nature and the potential harm they cause to civilians, even long after conflicts have ended.

Source: [CNN.com](https://www.cnn.com/)