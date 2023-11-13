The Slow Progress of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive: Western Support Remains Strong, Despite New Conflict in the Middle East

Ukraine has been engaged in a slow and brutal conflict with Russia since early 2022. Both sides have failed to achieve significant gains that could bring them closer to victory. As a result, the war has settled into a prolonged and stagnant state, resembling trench warfare. Despite these challenges, Western support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

President Biden has expressed the United States’ commitment to stand by Ukraine for “as long as it takes.” However, recent political upheaval in the U.S., particularly the skepticism among right-wing Republicans regarding military aid to Ukraine, has raised concerns in Kyiv. The possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency, which could potentially lead to the end of aid to Ukraine, adds further uncertainty to the situation.

Furthermore, the upcoming cold weather in Eastern Europe will freeze both armies in place, making large-scale operations unlikely until spring. At that time, the conflict will enter its third year, further highlighting the prolonged nature of the war.

While progress against Russia has been limited so far, Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Black Sea fleet and positions in Crimea should not be underestimated. These actions are part of Ukraine’s long-term plan to reclaim control over the Crimean Peninsula and other Russian-occupied areas along its coastline. Despite modest gains on the eastern front, Ukraine has achieved significant victories in and around Crimea, severely impacting Russia’s ability to operate in the region.

In a recent offensive, Russia focused on the village of Avdiivka in Ukraine’s southeastern Donetsk region. This offensive was not unexpected, as it had been observed building up for some time. Russia has been willing to accept significant losses, both in terms of soldiers and equipment. Moreover, Russia’s military capabilities have been bolstered by the production of its own drones and the acquisition of ammunition from North Korea, as well as its growing economic relationship with China.

To compensate for its losses, Russia has resorted to forcibly conscripting Central Asian migrants. This practice, documented by the Institute for the Study of War, highlights the desperate measures that Russia is willing to take to maintain its military strength. Reports have also emerged suggesting that Russia is executing its own soldiers for refusing to fight, a barbaric practice reminiscent of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s “no retreat” order during World War II.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas further complicates the situation for Ukraine. It adds to the fatigue that Ukraine is already facing, both from its donor nations and from conservative Republicans in the U.S. who may question the allocation of funds. However, President Biden drew a parallel between the two conflicts, emphasizing that both Ukraine and Israel are engaged in struggles against violent, autocratic forces seeking to undermine democracies.

It is important to recognize the interconnectedness of these crises. Russia, Ukraine’s main adversary, has supported some of the most hostile forces against Israel in the Middle East. By sowing chaos in multiple regions, Russia aims to divert attention from its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It is crucial for the international community to remain steadfast in its support for Ukraine and not allow Russia to manipulate the narrative.

