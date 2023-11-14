The Ongoing Struggle: Ukraine’s Persistent Counteroffensive

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has entered its latest phase, with the hope of recapturing Russian-seized territory. However, the initial optimism for a swift victory has dimmed as both sides face significant challenges on the ground. While Ukrainian forces continue to probe for vulnerabilities in Russian defenses, Moscow is also seeking to make gains, pushing towards the strategically important city of Kupiansk.

During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the initial plan was to swiftly conquer the country and topple the government. However, this plan faltered due to a combination of Russian overconfidence and stronger resistance from Ukraine. Although Putin withdrew his forces from around Kyiv and northern Ukraine, Ukraine achieved significant victories in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. But this year, the conflict has evolved into a slow-moving war with no clear end in sight.

The current focus of the fighting is in Ukraine’s south and east, where Ukrainian forces are struggling to break through well-prepared Russian defensive lines. Unlike past victories that involved capturing entire cities, success now means gaining control of individual villages. The situation on the ground is complex and ever-changing, making it difficult to obtain a real-time picture of the ongoing battle.

One of the key areas of the counteroffensive is in Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have made modest gains in rural areas, but their progress has been hindered by the extensive fortifications and traps set up by Russian troops. Zaporizhzhia is a major target for Ukraine, as capturing this territory would disrupt Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk, which has been under Moscow’s control since 2014. Ukrainian troops recently secured the village of Robotyne, bringing them closer to being able to use artillery against the strategic hub of Tokmak. However, they still have a long way to go.

In the ongoing conflict around Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine has managed to retake some ground near the frontline town. Several villages, including Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine, have been reclaimed from Russian forces. However, progress has been slow and challenging, as Russian forces have launched counterattacks in response. The town of Velyka Novosilka itself bears the scars of intense shelling, and Kyiv has appealed to its Western allies for air support, including F-16 fighter jets, to combat Russian airstrikes.

Despite the difficulties and setbacks faced by Ukraine, the determination to reclaim their seized territory remains steadfast. The counteroffensive continues, with Ukrainian forces persistently pushing for progress. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has not only caused immense human suffering but also geopolitical tensions with far-reaching consequences. As the world watches this ongoing struggle, the hope remains for a resolution that ensures peace and stability in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

A: Ukraine’s counteroffensive is a military campaign aimed at recapturing Russian-seized territory and military positions.

Q: What are the key areas of the counteroffensive?

A: The current focus of the counteroffensive is in Ukraine’s south and east, specifically in Zaporizhzhia and Velyka Novosilka.

Q: Why is Zaporizhzhia important to Ukraine?

A: Zaporizhzhia is a major target for Ukraine as recapturing this territory would disrupt Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk.

Q: What challenges does Ukraine face in its counteroffensive?

A: Ukrainian forces face well-prepared Russian defenses, including minefields, anti-tank ditches, traps, and trenches. The progress has been slow and gains have come at a high cost.

Q: What is the current situation in Velyka Novosilka?

A: Ukrainian forces have retaken some ground near the frontline town, reclaiming several villages. However, Russian forces have launched counterattacks, and progress remains challenging.

Q: What support has Ukraine requested from its Western allies?

A: Ukraine has appealed for air support, including F-16 fighter jets, to combat Russian airstrikes in Velyka Novosilka.

