The Changing Face of Civilian Life in Ukraine: From Clay Pigeons to Combat Training

Before the war, Kyiv resident Leonid Trytinichenko enjoyed spending his weekends shooting clay pigeons with his local shotgun sport club. It was a fun activity that allowed him to bond with a great group of guys. However, with the ongoing conflict with Russia, Trytinichenko’s weekend activities have taken a different turn.

Instead of shooting clay pigeons, Trytinichenko now finds himself practicing fire and movement on a shooting range, wearing body armor and a helmet. He spends his days snapping off live rounds at man-sized targets, honing his military skills. Despite hoping that he never has to use these skills in an actual war, Trytinichenko believes that the practice is necessary given the presence of Russian forces in his country.

Trytinichenko is not alone in his shift from civilian life to military training. Across Ukraine, the blurred line between civilian and military life has become more apparent as the war against Russia continues. Estimates suggest that around one million Ukrainians are directly supporting the war effort through their military service or employment in government agencies.

Even for those who are not directly involved in the conflict, the war has permeated all aspects of Ukrainian society. One in ten Ukrainians have become refugees due to the Russian invasion, and military-aged men are scarce on city streets. It is rare to find a workplace where someone does not have a relative in uniform, wounded, or killed.

Dmitry Kichati, a Kyiv resident and successful businessman, has also embraced military tactics as a way to prepare for the possibility of another Russian invasion. Although he has never served in the military, Kichati sees the importance of being prepared to defend his home. With the war showing no signs of ending, he believes that an armed populace is the most realistic way to protect their homes.

As Ukrainian citizens take it upon themselves to practice military tactics, whether out of necessity or personal choice, it is clear that the war has deeply impacted every aspect of their lives. From practicing combat skills to volunteering on the front lines, Ukrainians are doing whatever they can to protect their country and loved ones.