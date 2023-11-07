Understanding Your Trial Subscription and Payment Options

During your trial period, you will have full access to FT.com, including all the features from our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package offers access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, our Premium Digital package not only includes the benefits of the Standard package but also provides access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, you have the freedom to change your subscription plan at any time during the trial period by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

To make things more convenient for you, we offer flexible payment options. You can choose to pay for your subscription monthly or annually. Opting for the annual payment option allows you to save 20% on the subscription fee while still enjoying premium access to FT.com.

If you decide that the Premium Digital package is not the right fit for you, you can easily downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This option provides a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. You can compare the features of both packages before making a decision.

Cancellations or changes to your subscription can be made at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and choose the appropriate action. Please note that if you cancel your subscription, you will still have access until the end of your current billing period.

When it comes to payment, we accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal for your convenience.

We believe in providing you with a hassle-free experience during your trial and beyond. Explore the different subscription options, make changes according to your preferences, and enjoy full access to FT.com for a period of four weeks, regardless of any plan changes you make during the trial.