The Ukrainian army has achieved a major breakthrough in the Donetsk region, with the liberation of the village of Urozhaine. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the news, stating that Ukrainian forces are consolidating their new positions and continuing their offensive. This successful operation comes after days of intense fighting in the area.

Previously, on August 14, Maliar had reported that the Ukrainian offensive was making progress in the region. However, the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Rybar had claimed that the village of Urozhaine was in a gray zone after the retreat of Russian military forces.

The situation on the ground was intense, with Ukrainian units facing artillery and aerial fire in the south while maintaining full control in the north of the village. The battle for Urozhaine was fierce, leading to the eventual loss of positions for the Russian battalion Vostok.

This strategic victory for Ukraine has significant implications. Following the liberation of Urozhaine, the Russian army will be forced to relocate its positions further south, towards the cities of Staromlynivka, Berdyansk, and Mariupol. This development brings the Ukrainian military within 80 kilometers of the Azov Sea coast.

The progress made by the Ukrainian army not only strengthens their position in the ongoing conflict but also highlights the determination and effectiveness of their forces. The successful offensive at Urozhaine demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to defending its territory and pushing back against Russian aggression.

