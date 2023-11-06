In a significant shift of events, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have dealt a severe blow to Russian-made weaponry. The offensive operations conducted on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts have resulted in the destruction of a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six Russian artillery pieces. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have successfully inflicted both manpower and equipment losses on the Russian occupation forces, significantly weakening their position along the entire line of contact.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft executed a total of seven strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons, and equipment were concentrated. These strategic strikes have further disrupted the enemy’s capabilities. Additionally, two operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs were successfully neutralized by Ukrainian defenders.

The contact line has witnessed a total of 14 combat engagements, with the Russian forces launching 44 airstrikes and resorting to multiple-launch rocket systems, targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have displayed resilience and successfully repelled several Russian attacks, most notably in Marinka and Hryhorivka.

While the situation remains relatively stable on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the presence of certain units from the Belarusian Armed Forces in bordering areas raises concerns. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence along the border, launching attacks on settlements from within the Russian Federation. Moreover, they are increasing the density of mine barriers along the Ukrainian state border.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown remarkable strength and resilience in countering the Russian aggression. By dismantling Russian-made weapons, they have not only weakened the enemy but also sent a clear message that Ukraine will not back down in the face of occupation. As the conflict unfolds, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest developments to support Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and sovereignty.

