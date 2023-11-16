In a significant move, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully liberated the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. This victory holds great significance as it provides a strategic springboard for the development of future offensive operations against the invading forces.

By gaining control of Klishchiivka, the Armed Forces have effectively secured key logistics routes that were previously utilized by the Russian forces in Bakhmut. This disruption to the supply lines of the invaders will undoubtedly weaken their position and hinder their ability to sustain their presence in the region.

Furthermore, this liberation creates an opportunity for the Ukrainian forces to maneuver more conveniently and penetrate deeper into enemy territory. The exposure of the flanks, particularly the southern flank, allows for more precise and impactful strikes using a wide array of advanced artillery systems, FPV drones, and other available weaponry.

One area that is currently witnessing intense battles is the railway track. The significance of this railway lies in its role as a crucial supply route for the Russian forces. The occupation army heavily relies on this railway system for logistical support, and any disruption to their control over it will have severe consequences for their operations. The Ukrainian forces are fighting relentlessly, inch by inch, to regain control of their land and eventually announce the liberation of the railway.

The recent liberation of Klishchiivka was confirmed by the Liut (Rage) Combined Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine. This successful operation demonstrates the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian forces in their quest to reclaim their homeland.

