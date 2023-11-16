Antonov Expands into Drone Manufacturing to Meet Changing Defense Needs

Ukraine’s renowned aerospace manufacturer, Antonov, is undergoing a strategic expansion into the drone manufacturing industry, according to a presentation by Ukroboronprom, the country’s umbrella defense group. This move comes as Antonov seeks to diversify its core business of cargo planes in response to Russia’s invasion. By transitioning into drone production, Antonov aims to position Ukraine as a global hub for unmanned systems and capitalize on the sector’s rapid growth since early 2022.

The opening of Antonov’s new drone center signifies a commitment to enhancing unmanned systems manufacturing capabilities and providing expertise and services to private unmanned systems manufacturers. The presentation, which was made to officials in Washington, D.C. in June, highlights the importance of this development for Ukraine’s defense sector.

While cargo planes have historically been Antonov’s primary focus, the shift towards drone manufacturing aligns with Ukraine’s current war needs and offers new opportunities for Antonov’s engineers. By leveraging their expertise in cargo planes, Antonov can apply their knowledge to develop long-distance drones, expanding Ukraine’s armed forces’ capabilities to strike deeper into Russian territory if necessary.

The new Antonov drone center offers a range of services, including experimental aerodynamic studies, the development of fully functional simulators for UAV operator training, and the establishment of component standards. These functions are essential in ensuring the quality and effectiveness of the drones produced.

Ukraine has already utilized drones in various ways in response to the Russian invasion, including aerial drones for attacks on airfields and Russian troops, as well as aquatic drones against ships and infrastructure. Additionally, Ukraine presents itself as a live battlefield testing ground for drone innovations from defense suppliers worldwide.

Prior to the invasion, Ukraine relied heavily on foreign-made drones, but the intensive drive to support new manufacturers has enabled the country to produce a significant quantity of domestically produced drones. Although it is difficult to determine the exact proportion of domestic to foreign drones in Ukraine’s arsenal due to the high attrition rate and wartime secrecy, the country has signed supply contracts for 30 new models of domestically produced drones.

While many of these contracts involve start-ups operating at a small scale, Ukrainian officials recognize the potential of the drone industry in stimulating the post-war economy. They aim to leverage the country’s pool of Soviet-trained engineering talent to create jobs and establish Ukraine as a key player in the drone manufacturing sector.

Regarding the overall defense sector in Ukraine, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin believes that it will soon become the country’s leading industry. He emphasizes the importance of producing weapons and ammunition locally to enhance national security. Kamyshin also anticipates continued growth for renowned aerospace manufacturers like Antonov, suggesting that they will likely expand their operations in the coming years.

However, the presentation also mentions Ukroboronprom’s intention to offload approximately 50% of its assets, describing them as inefficiently utilized and unrelated to production. This restructuring is part of the broader strategy to attract more customers and bolster Ukraine’s role in the international defense sector.

Antonov’s foray into drone manufacturing demonstrates the company’s adaptability and responsiveness to changing defense needs. By diversifying its business and investing in the growing drone industry, Antonov aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and position itself as a global leader in unmanned systems.

