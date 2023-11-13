Ukraine Strikes Russian Naval Base in Kerch Peninsula

The Ukrainian Air Force demonstrated its military prowess by launching a series of successful strikes on a shipbuilding yard in Kerch, located in the annexed Crimea. These precision strikes are believed to have severely damaged one of the most advanced ships within the Russian Black Sea Fleet, capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles.

While official confirmation is awaited, Lieutenant General Oleshchuk, the Air Force Commander, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the operation. He extended his gratitude to the skilled pilots of the tactical aviation unit for their effective cruise missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv shipbuilding yard.

The targeted ship, which served as a carrier for Kalibr cruise missiles, was strategically stationed within the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The successful attack is expected to have dealt a significant blow to Russia’s naval capabilities in the region.

In addition to the targeted ship, Oleshchuk also acknowledged the efforts of the anti-aircraft gunners who successfully intercepted and shot down three Iskander-K missiles, further impeding Russia’s offensive capabilities.

This swift and precise retaliation by the Ukrainian Air Force comes amidst heightened tensions in the region. The annexation of Crimea by Russia and ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine have fueled a tense standoff between the two nations.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated their commitment to defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression. The successful strikes on the shipbuilding yard in Kerch reaffirm Ukraine’s determination to protect its interests and challenge any threats posed by the Russian military.

