The Inspiring Story of the Atesh Movement: Resisting Russian Occupation in Ukraine

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a remarkable resistance group known as the Atesh (fire) movement has emerged as a powerful player. Comprising Crimean Tatars, an indigenous ethnic group of the Russian-occupied peninsula, Atesh has taken a strong stance against the Russian invaders and is determined to wage an unyielding war.

Founded in September 2022, the Atesh movement has one primary objective: to disrupt the logistics, sabotage key targets, and foster discontent within the ranks of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army. Their methods are ruthless, as evidenced by their audacious attack on Russian servicemen in Simferopol hospitals in November 2022, resulting in the death of 30 individuals. However, it is undeniable that Atesh’s methods have proven effective. In February 2023, the movement claimed that over 4,000 Russian soldiers had enrolled in an online course at the ‘Atesh school,’ which teaches survival techniques by sabotaging their own military equipment.

Mustafa Dzhemilev, the esteemed leader of the Crimean Tatar community who has been barred from returning to Crimea until 2034, recently revealed that Atesh is working clandestinely within the occupied peninsula. Serhii Kuzan, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, supports this notion, asserting that the aim of the resistance is to constantly remind the occupier of their presence and ensure they never feel safe.

Partisans like the Atesh movement employ various tactics to undermine Russian forces in Crimea and beyond. While verifying their claims can be challenging, the recent coordinated sticker and flyer campaign conducted by Atesh and other partisan groups against the so-called Russian world in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions is evidence of their determination. Ukraine has also resorted to a historical tactic, distributing leaflets on Russian positions that draw parallels between the current Russian army and the Nazi invaders of World War II. This provocative strategy challenges Putin’s narrative and empowers Ukraine to cast doubt on Russia’s motives.

Understanding the history and background of the Crimean Tatars gives insight into the intense resistance they exhibit today. The Crimean Tatars, a Turkic ethnic group native to the Crimean peninsula, have long-standing grievances against Russian imperialism. Russian efforts to “Russianize” the Crimean Tatars were most pronounced during Tsarina Catherine the Great’s annexation of Crimea in 1783. However, it was during Joseph Stalin’s regime that the Tatars experienced severe repression. Accused of treachery, many were deported en masse to the Gulag, leading some Tatars to collaborate with the Germans during the Nazi invasion of Crimea.

The deportation of approximately 180,000 Crimean Tatars in 1944 marked a dark chapter in their history, resulting in immense suffering and loss of life. It was not until 1967 that the Soviet Union officially acknowledged the unfounded charges of treason against the entire Crimean Tatar nation. The subsequent return of the Tatars to Crimea in 1989, without compensation for their losses, created tensions with ethnic Russians and Ukrainians who had settled in the region after 1944.

Despite these challenges, the Crimean Tatars gradually forged a strong bond with Ukraine, especially after its independence in 1991. However, the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 thrust the Tatars into a nightmarish repetition of history. The Russian occupation brought forth a wave of systematic tyranny and persecution that continues to this day. The Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar self-governing assembly headed by Mustafa Dzhemilev, was banned, further intensifying their struggle.

The Atesh movement’s contribution to the conflict in Ukraine serves as a symbol of resilience, determination, and the unbreakable spirit of the Crimean Tatars. Their willingness to fight against the Russian occupation, despite daunting odds, is a testament to their deep-rooted history of resistance and their commitment to protecting their homeland.