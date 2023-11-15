Ukraine’s Defense Minister Replaced as President Zelenskyy Calls for New Approaches

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week, in an effort to find “new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society.” Reznikov has been serving in the role for over 550 days during a period of full-scale war.

Zelenskyy made the announcement on his official Telegram account, stating that the Ministry of Defense requires new leadership and fresh perspectives. He later confirmed that Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker, will be taking over as the new defense minister.

Umerov, a 41-year-old politician from the opposition Holos party, has been serving as the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022. He has played a key role in various humanitarian efforts, including the exchange of prisoners, the evacuation of civilians from occupied territories, and negotiations with Russia over a U.N.-backed grain deal.

This decision comes after a recent scandal involving the Ministry of Defense’s procurement of military jackets. Investigative journalists revealed that the materials were purchased at an inflated price, and summer jackets were ordered instead of winter ones. Reznikov denied the allegations during a news conference.

President Joe Biden was aware of Zelenskyy’s decision to replace the defense chief but did not comment publicly on the matter.

In other developments, three people were killed in two separate attacks by Russian shelling in the Donetsk area. Ukrainian prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation into the death of a police officer killed by Russian shelling in the town of Seredyna-Buda.

In a separate incident, Russian drones launched a barrage on a port in Ukraine’s Odesa region, resulting in two people being hospitalized. Ukrainian Air Force managed to shoot down 22 out of 25 drones. Russian forces claimed that the attack targeted fuel storage facilities.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under a Black Sea grain agreement. The meeting will take place in Sochi, Russia and aims to address the concerns raised by Russia about the parallel agreement.

