In a tragic incident near the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, Ukrainian officials have confirmed that three elderly individuals lost their lives due to Russian artillery fire. Additionally, two people sustained injuries during the strikes, which targeted the villages of Torske and Zakitne. The victims, two women and a man aged between 63 and 88, were sitting on a bench in Torske when the shelling occurred.

Situated near the front line, this area frequently falls victim to attacks, bringing destruction and suffering to its inhabitants. The assault in Torske took place at 18:50 local time (15:50 GMT), while Zakitne was hit half an hour later, according to statements from the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, lamented the loss of life and informed the public about the casualties through the messaging platform Telegram. He revealed that three individuals lost their lives in Torske, and an additional civilian was wounded in Zakitne.

The consequences of these attacks were not limited to loss of life and injuries. Reports have surfaced regarding explosions in the Russian-occupied Crimean port city of Sevastopol. The Russian-appointed proxy governor of the peninsula stated that these incidents were a result of firing exercises conducted by the fleet.

Furthermore, in Seredyna-Buda, located in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, four civilians were injured by mortar fire, and a residential building sustained damage from two drones. The regional military administration made these statements on Facebook. Drones also targeted grain storage facilities in Ukraine’s largest port, Odesa, located in the southern Odesa region, leading to a fire that was swiftly contained.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to claim innocent lives and cause destruction. The escalation of violence in different regions demands immediate attention and resolution to prevent further tragedy and suffering.

