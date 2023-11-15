Ukraine War: Russian Soldiers Push for Northeast Kharkiv Territory

As the Ukraine war enters a new phase, Russian soldiers are making a dramatic push to recapture the northeast Kharkiv territory. The Ukrainian authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for several villages and other populated areas in response to this advancement.

The evacuation directive applies to 37 settlements that were initially captured by Russian forces but were liberated by a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year. However, despite the renewed Russian offensive, many residents have been reluctant to relocate, even after the order was issued on August 10.

The Kharkiv province, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has been a key battleground in the conflict. Kupiansk, a city on the outskirts of the province, is currently under an evacuation order. This area was under Russian occupation for more than six months in the past.

Although the evacuation order has been issued, only a few hundred residents have chosen to heed the warning. The reasons for this range from logistical challenges to attachment to their homes and fear of encountering poverty and loneliness in distant cities.

Despite the dangers and hardships, some residents have decided to stay put, considering themselves patriots of their city. Katarina Chesta, a school administrator in Kupiansk, expressed her weariness towards the war and her determination to develop and survive in the city. She had previously fled from Mariupol to Kupiansk during the initial Russian invasion in 2014 and refuses to move again.

The Kharkiv province has once again become a combat hotspot with the assembly of Russian assault troops and tank units near Kupiansk. There has been intense fighting on the outskirts of Synkivka, a village close to Kupiansk, as Russian soldiers attempt to recapture the territory that Ukraine had previously won back.

The situation remains dire, with civilian infrastructure and homes being shelled by Russian forces in their search for Ukrainian soldiers. This near-constant shelling has resulted in the loss of several residents every week.

