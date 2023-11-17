Slovakia’s Populist Party Eyes Potential Comeback in Upcoming Elections

Slovakia is gearing up for early elections this weekend after the collapse of the former center-right government. At the forefront of the polls is the populist SMER party led by Robert Fico, who has made a promise to immediately end Slovak military support for Ukraine. Fico’s return to the political stage comes after he stepped down as prime minister following the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018.

{source: [BBC News](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58801961)}

Fico’s pledge to withhold military support for Ukraine has raised concerns in Western capitals, with fears that it could undermine NATO and EU unity. However, some argue that this threat is a distraction. Slovakia has historically been a staunch ally of Ukraine, providing military aid and support, including surface-to-air missiles, helicopters, and retired fighter jets. Despite the rhetoric, there is little left to offer in terms of military assistance, with one official stating that “the cupboard’s bare.”

What remains are commercial contracts for heavy weapons, which include self-propelled howitzers that Ukraine and its Western partners have ordered. Most of these contracts involve majority state-owned defense companies, and it is unlikely that a Fico-led government would jeopardize these contracts, as they provide jobs for Slovak citizens and revenue for the country. The notion that Fico would intervene seems unlikely, according to officials.

While the SMER party did not respond to interview requests, party MP Lubos Blaha did speak to the BBC, expressing support for ending the war in Ukraine and describing the conflict as a “proxy war of the United States against Russia on Ukrainian land.” Fico himself has also made controversial statements, attributing the start of the war to “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists murdering the Russian population of Donbas.”

Running closely behind SMER in the polls is Progressive Slovakia, a liberal and pro-Western party that vows to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. Progressive Slovakia aims to promote an open, tolerant, and cosmopolitan society. There are concerns, however, that Slovakia’s political landscape may resemble authoritarian rule, akin to the rule under former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar, if Fico is re-elected.

As Slovakia approaches the elections, the issue of brain drain also comes to the forefront. A significant number of Slovak high school graduates leave the country to pursue higher education abroad, with over half never returning. Reasons for leaving include dissatisfaction with the quality of education and healthcare, lack of tolerance, and a general sense of discontent. Progressive Slovakia offers a vision of change, while SMER campaigns on stability, order, and social security.

With over 10 parties anticipated in the new parliament, forming a coalition may be a complex task. Concerns have also been raised about the potential return of Slovakia to Moscow’s sphere of influence if Fico and his party gain power again.

In conclusion, Slovakia’s upcoming elections hold significant implications for the country’s future direction and its relationship with Ukraine, Russia, and the Western world. As voters choose between the populist SMER party and the liberal Progressive Slovakia, the results will shape Slovakia’s stance on military support for Ukraine, its engagement with the West, and the potential for political and economic change within the country.